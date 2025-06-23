GSK plc (LON:GSK) Insider Buys £19,372.50 in Stock

GSK plc (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) insider Jonathan Symonds purchased 1,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 1,435 ($19.26) per share, for a total transaction of £19,372.50 ($26,006.85).

GSK Stock Down 2.3%

Shares of LON GSK traded down GBX 33.16 ($0.45) during trading hours on Monday, hitting GBX 1,403 ($18.83). The stock had a trading volume of 10,733,926 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,536,212. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,428.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,413.92. GSK plc has a 52 week low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.68) and a 52 week high of GBX 1,678.68 ($22.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.64, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of £56.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.31.

GSK (LON:GSK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX 44.90 ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. GSK had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 8.02%. Analysts anticipate that GSK plc will post 175.980975 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Friday, March 28th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GSK in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,862.50 ($25.00).

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, and manufacture of vaccines, and specialty and general medicines to prevent and treat disease in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Commercial Operations and Total R&D.

