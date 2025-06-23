Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV) Critical Comparison

Gaia (NASDAQ:GAIA – Get Free Report) and WhereverTV Broadcasting (OTCMKTS:TVTV – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Gaia and WhereverTV Broadcasting, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gaia 0 0 2 1 3.33 WhereverTV Broadcasting 0 0 0 0 0.00

Gaia presently has a consensus price target of $8.00, indicating a potential upside of 70.98%. Given Gaia’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Gaia is more favorable than WhereverTV Broadcasting.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gaia -5.62% -5.41% -3.64% WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -58.10%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Gaia and WhereverTV Broadcasting’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Gaia and WhereverTV Broadcasting”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gaia $90.36 million 1.30 -$5.23 million ($0.21) -22.28 WhereverTV Broadcasting N/A N/A -$60,000.00 N/A N/A

WhereverTV Broadcasting has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gaia.

Volatility and Risk

Gaia has a beta of 1.04, indicating that its stock price is 4% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, WhereverTV Broadcasting has a beta of 5.61, indicating that its stock price is 461% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

40.5% of Gaia shares are owned by institutional investors. 28.6% of Gaia shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.6% of WhereverTV Broadcasting shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gaia beats WhereverTV Broadcasting on 7 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gaia

Gaia, Inc. operates a digital video subscription service and online community for underserved member base in the United States, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company has a digital content library with various titles in Spanish, German, and French languages available to its subscribers on internet connected devices. Its network includes Yoga channel, which provides access to streaming yoga, Eastern arts, and other movement based classes; Transformation channel that offers content in the areas of spiritual growth, personal development, and expanded consciousness; Alternative Healing channel, which features content focused on food and nutrition, holistic healing, alternative and integrative medicines, and longevity; and Seeking Truth channel that provides access to interviews and presentations in the ancient wisdom and metaphysics genre. The company was formerly known as Gaiam, Inc. and changed its name to Gaia, Inc. in July 2016. Gaia, Inc. was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Louisville, Colorado.

About WhereverTV Broadcasting

WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation provides subscription television service worldwide. Its platform enables subscribers to access licensed and free-to-air channels across multiple devices via its patented interactive program guide technology. The company's platform manages broadcast rights across geographies and provides individual customer viewing experiences based on customer locations (geo-targeting) and content-rights management (subscriptions). Its in-language subscription offerings include Spanish, Arabic, and Greek; and genre specific subscriptions include various content, such as news, faith, dramas, sports, movies, reality, kid's, and others. WhereverTV Broadcasting Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is based in Fort Myers, Florida.

