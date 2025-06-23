Contrasting Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX) and TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF)

TT Electronics (OTCMKTS:TTGPF – Get Free Report) and Cemtrex (NASDAQ:CETX – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares TT Electronics and Cemtrex’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets TT Electronics N/A N/A N/A Cemtrex -33.76% -627.53% -36.58%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

2.0% of Cemtrex shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score TT Electronics 0 2 0 0 2.00 Cemtrex 0 0 0 0 0.00

Risk & Volatility

This is a summary of recent recommendations for TT Electronics and Cemtrex, as reported by MarketBeat.

TT Electronics has a beta of 0.51, suggesting that its share price is 49% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cemtrex has a beta of 1.52, suggesting that its share price is 52% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares TT Electronics and Cemtrex”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio TT Electronics $665.93 million 0.38 -$68.24 million N/A N/A Cemtrex $66.86 million 0.03 -$7.23 million $4,095.00 0.00

Cemtrex has lower revenue, but higher earnings than TT Electronics.

Summary

TT Electronics beats Cemtrex on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About TT Electronics

TT Electronics plc provides design-led advanced electronics technologies for performance critical applications in the healthcare, aerospace and defense, and automation and electrification markets in the United Kingdom, Rest of Europe, North America, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Power and Connectivity, Global Manufacturing Solutions, and Sensors and Specialist Components. The Power and Connectivity segment designs and manufactures power application products and connectivity devices, which enable the capture and wireless transfer of data to optimize electronic systems. The Global Manufacturing Solutions segment provides manufacturing services and engineering solutions for its product divisions and to customers that require a lower volume and higher mix of various products. This segment manufactures integrated product assemblies, as well as provides engineering services, including designing testing solutions and value-engineering. The Sensors and Specialist Components segment develops standard and customized solutions, including sensors and power management devices. Its solutions enhance the precision, speed, and reliability of critical aspects of its customers applications. It offers its products and services under the AB Connectors, Aero Stanrew, BI Technologies, Ferranti, IRC, Optek Technology, Precision, Power Partners, PowerPax, Roxspur Measurement and Control, Semelab, Stontronics, Torotel, and Welwyn brands. The company was formerly known as TT Group plc and changed its name to TT Electronics plc in 2000. The company was incorporated in 1906 and is headquartered in Woking, the United Kingdom.

About Cemtrex

Cemtrex, Inc. engages in the provision of solutions in the technology industry. It operates through the following segments: Security, Industrial Services, and Cemtrex Corporate. The Security segment provides end-to-end security solutions to meet corporate, industrial, and governmental security challenges. The Industrial Services segment offers single-source expertise and services for rigging, millwrighting, in plant maintenance, equipment erection, relocation, and disassembly to diversified customers. The Cemtrex Corporate segment refers to the holding company of the other two segments. The company was founded on April 27, 1998 and is headquartered in Hauppauge, NY.

