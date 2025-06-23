Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Kirin Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $14.03, but opened at $14.48. Kirin shares last traded at $14.58, with a volume of 12,702 shares changing hands.

Kirin Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $11.38 billion, a PE ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.68 and a 200-day moving average of $13.81.

Kirin (OTCMKTS:KNBWY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Kirin had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 3.75%. Research analysts forecast that Kirin Holdings Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

About Kirin

Kirin Holdings Company, Limited engages in food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science businesses. The company's products include beer, wine, whiskey, spirits, soft drinks, dairy products, and other products. It also produces and sells pharmaceutical products, biochemical products, and other products.

