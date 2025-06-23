Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $13.37 Million Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 41.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 233,943 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,111 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $13,368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 33,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,928,000 after buying an additional 2,172 shares during the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 95,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,485,000 after acquiring an additional 9,212 shares during the period. Diversified Portfolios Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Diversified Portfolios Inc. now owns 14,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $806,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares during the last quarter. XML Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 158.0% during the first quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 16,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $966,000 after acquiring an additional 10,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 63.4% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 37,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,141,000 after purchasing an additional 14,537 shares during the period.

Get JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.0%

Shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF stock opened at $55.75 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $39.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.45 and a beta of 0.60. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $49.94 and a twelve month high of $60.88. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.48 and its 200 day moving average is $57.02.

About JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JEPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.