Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA) Insider Purchases C$361,900.00 in Stock

Aura Minerals Inc. (TSE:ORA – Get Free Report) insider Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$36.19 per share, for a total transaction of C$361,900.00.
Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Wednesday, June 11th, Northwestern Enterprises Ltd. acquired 15,200 shares of Aura Minerals stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$34.27 per share, with a total value of C$520,904.00.
Shares of TSE:ORA traded up C$1.05 during trading on Monday, reaching C$37.35. 47,777 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,605. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 147.80. Aura Minerals Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$11.51 and a fifty-two week high of C$39.13. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$30.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$24.19. The firm has a market cap of C$1.93 billion, a PE ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 0.59.
Aura Minerals Inc, a gold and copper production company, focuses on the development and operation of gold and base metal projects in the Americas. It operates through Minosa Mine, Apoena Mines, The Aranzazu Mine, Corporate, Almas, and Projects segments. The company primarily explores for gold and copper in Brazil, Mexico, and Honduras.
