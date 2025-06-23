Comparing Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA) & loanDepot (NYSE:LDI)

Finance of America Companies (NYSE:FOA – Get Free Report) and loanDepot (NYSE:LDI – Get Free Report) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finance of America Companies and loanDepot”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Finance of America Companies $338.17 million 0.73 $15.49 million $3.68 6.06 loanDepot $1.06 billion 0.43 -$98.33 million ($0.45) -3.06

Risk and Volatility

Finance of America Companies has higher earnings, but lower revenue than loanDepot. loanDepot is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Finance of America Companies, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Finance of America Companies has a beta of 1.43, indicating that its share price is 43% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, loanDepot has a beta of 3.39, indicating that its share price is 239% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Finance of America Companies and loanDepot’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finance of America Companies 18.89% -3.12% -0.04% loanDepot -7.74% -18.41% -1.57%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

97.2% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 39.4% of loanDepot shares are owned by institutional investors. 25.0% of Finance of America Companies shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 83.0% of loanDepot shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Finance of America Companies and loanDepot, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finance of America Companies 0 1 1 0 2.50 loanDepot 1 1 0 0 1.50

Finance of America Companies currently has a consensus price target of $26.25, suggesting a potential upside of 17.80%. loanDepot has a consensus price target of $1.98, suggesting a potential upside of 43.64%. Given loanDepot’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe loanDepot is more favorable than Finance of America Companies.

Summary

Finance of America Companies beats loanDepot on 10 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Finance of America Companies

Finance of America Companies Inc. a financial service holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of a retirement solutions platform in the United States. It operates through two segments: Retirement Solutions and Portfolio Management. The Retirement Solutions segment engages in the loan origination activities comprising home equity conversion, proprietary reverse, and hybrid mortgage loans for senior homeowners. The Portfolio Management segment provides product development, loan securitization, loan sales, risk management, servicing oversight, and asset management services for borrowers and investors. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Plano, Texas.

About loanDepot

loanDepot, Inc. engages in originating, financing, selling, and servicing residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company offers conventional agency-conforming and prime jumbo, federal assistance residential mortgage, and home equity loans. It also provides settlement services, which include captive title and escrow business; real estate services that cover captive real estate referral business; and insurance services, including services to homeowners, as well as other consumer insurance policies. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

