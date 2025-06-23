Financial Contrast: WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN) vs. Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV)

Pcs Edventures!.Com (OTCMKTS:PCSV – Get Free Report) and WEBTOON Entertainment (NASDAQ:WBTN – Get Free Report) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, valuation, profitability, earnings, dividends, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Pcs Edventures!.Com and WEBTOON Entertainment, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pcs Edventures!.Com 0 0 0 0 0.00 WEBTOON Entertainment 0 2 5 0 2.71

WEBTOON Entertainment has a consensus target price of $14.36, indicating a potential upside of 72.64%. Given WEBTOON Entertainment’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe WEBTOON Entertainment is more favorable than Pcs Edventures!.Com.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pcs Edventures!.Com 42.14% 40.90% 36.71% WEBTOON Entertainment -12.77% 1.23% 0.96%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Pcs Edventures!.Com and WEBTOON Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Pcs Edventures!.Com and WEBTOON Entertainment”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pcs Edventures!.Com $9.10 million 1.70 $4.44 million $0.03 4.23 WEBTOON Entertainment $1.35 billion 0.80 -$143.90 million ($1.44) -5.78

Pcs Edventures!.Com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than WEBTOON Entertainment. WEBTOON Entertainment is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Pcs Edventures!.Com, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Pcs Edventures!.Com beats WEBTOON Entertainment on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pcs Edventures!.Com

PCS Edventures!, Inc. develops, markets, and distributes technology-based educational products and services to the pre-kindergarten through university classroom, the K-12 afterschool, the private learning center, and the home school markets in the United States and internationally. Its products include PCS Edventures! Labs, a learning center that offers teaching in science, technology, engineering, and math (STEM); and PCS BrickLab, a system of building blocks combined with PCS curriculum resources that address technology, math, construction engineering, communication, and science principles. The company also provides PCS Digital Media Labs, which contains lesson plans, a hard cover mobile case, digital cameras, camcorders or voice recorders, accessories, and a teacher guide; and PCS Academy of Engineering Lab, a STEM based program that is designed for use in tech-ed programs and for various environments through 10 student modules, such as hardware, software, lab furniture, and curriculum. In addition, it offers PCS Edventures Robotics system, a platform that provides various robotics lab implementations to its RiQ robot kits for home users, as well as engages students in various areas, including computer programming, physics, math, and other topics; PCS Discover STEM Lab, a modular program that provides activities for afterschool facilitators in the areas of STEM; summer camp packages, which offer summer camp solutions for schools and afterschool programs; and Riot, a racing drone product. PCS Edventures!, Inc. was incorporated in 1994 and is based in Boise, Idaho.

About WEBTOON Entertainment

WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. operates a storytelling platform worldwide. The company’s platform allows a community of creators and users to discover, create, and share new content. Its platform offers stories primarily in two ways, including web-comics, a graphical comic-like medium; and web-novels, which are text-based stories. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California. WEBTOON Entertainment Inc. is a subsidiary of NAVER Corporation.

