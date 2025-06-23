MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR) Trading Down 1% – What’s Next?

MicroStrategy Incorporated (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) was down 1% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $358.80 and last traded at $365.82. Approximately 3,127,751 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 83% from the average daily volume of 17,944,903 shares. The stock had previously closed at $369.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MSTR shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on shares of MicroStrategy in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $480.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Monday, May 19th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MicroStrategy in a research report on Monday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, MicroStrategy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $514.42.

MicroStrategy Stock Down 0.1%

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $375.17 and a 200-day moving average of $341.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $100.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 3.74.

MicroStrategy (NASDAQ:MSTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The software maker reported ($16.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($16.47). MicroStrategy had a negative net margin of 1,160.72% and a negative return on equity of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $111.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.83) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Carl J. Rickertsen sold 26,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $372.40, for a total value of $9,827,636.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $364,952. The trade was a 96.42% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Jeanine Montgomery sold 339 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $374.55, for a total transaction of $126,972.45. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,223,002.75. This trade represents a 3.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 25,277 shares of company stock worth $2,312,345 and have sold 85,621 shares worth $30,974,217. Corporate insiders own 8.46% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Strs Ohio bought a new position in MicroStrategy in the 1st quarter valued at $905,000. Titleist Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in MicroStrategy by 208.9% in the first quarter. Titleist Asset Management LLC now owns 19,720 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,685,000 after acquiring an additional 13,337 shares during the last quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd increased its position in MicroStrategy by 11.0% in the first quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 1,010 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Preservation Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in MicroStrategy in the first quarter worth about $375,000. Finally, Corebridge Financial Inc. raised its holdings in MicroStrategy by 26.8% during the 1st quarter. Corebridge Financial Inc. now owns 16,691 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 3,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 59.84% of the company’s stock.

About MicroStrategy

Strategy Incorporated, formerly known as MicroStrategy, provides artificial intelligence-powered enterprise analytics software and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It offers Strategy ONE, a platform that allows non-technical users to access novel and actionable insights for decision-making, and Strategy Cloud for Government, which provides always-on threat monitoring designed to meet the strict technical and regulatory standards of governments and financial institutions.

