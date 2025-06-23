Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. Has $3.56 Million Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG)

Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. decreased its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 407 shares during the period. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Jericho Financial LLP raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Jericho Financial LLP now owns 25,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,408,000 after buying an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 141.9% in the 1st quarter. First Bancorp Inc ME now owns 23,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 13,857 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 670,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,192,000 after buying an additional 24,808 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 8,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cassia Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after buying an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:PG opened at $158.93 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $156.58 and a 12-month high of $180.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $372.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23, a P/E/G ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.43. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.00.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

Procter & Gamble ( NYSE:PG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.67% and a net margin of 18.46%. The business had revenue of $19.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 21st were issued a dividend of $1.0568 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is currently 67.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target (up from $170.00) on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Tuesday, June 3rd. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $178.86.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Procter & Gamble news, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total transaction of $1,669,208.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jennifer L. Davis sold 1,000 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.38, for a total value of $161,380.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,386,111.70. This represents a 1.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

