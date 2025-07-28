KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Grows Stock Position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Vornado Realty Trust were worth $1,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,899,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $500,263,000 after purchasing an additional 792,100 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,888,449 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $373,672,000 after buying an additional 278,409 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 111.3% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,135,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $131,833,000 after buying an additional 1,651,819 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,131,504 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $131,686,000 after buying an additional 25,209 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 98.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,741,129 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,358,498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Vornado Realty Trust

In related news, EVP Haim Chera sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.98, for a total transaction of $759,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 30,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,139,400. This represents a 40.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 8.42% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust Trading Up 1.0%

NYSE:VNO opened at $39.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 4.10 and a current ratio of 4.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.62. Vornado Realty Trust has a one year low of $26.19 and a one year high of $46.63. The firm has a market cap of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.80, a P/E/G ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 1.50.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $461.58 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $452.68 million. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 3.83%. Vornado Realty Trust’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.09.

About Vornado Realty Trust

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

