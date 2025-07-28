KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys 12,200 Shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its position in shares of Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Free Report) by 25.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned 0.23% of Ennis worth $1,205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lifted its position in shares of Ennis by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH now owns 169,593 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,407,000 after buying an additional 62,016 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ennis by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 49,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $988,000 after acquiring an additional 1,724 shares during the period. MQS Management LLC bought a new stake in Ennis in the 1st quarter valued at about $349,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in Ennis by 20.5% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Ennis by 7.8% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 158,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,188,000 after purchasing an additional 11,451 shares during the period. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ennis Trading Down 0.6%

Ennis stock opened at $17.94 on Monday. Ennis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.15 and a 1-year high of $25.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $462.80 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.80 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $18.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.48.

Ennis Announces Dividend

Ennis ( NYSE:EBF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.01. Ennis had a return on equity of 12.49% and a net margin of 10.12%. The firm had revenue of $97.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.30 million.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 11th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.57%. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Michael J. Schaefer sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $35,720.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 30,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,141.42. This represents a 6.11% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,008 shares of company stock worth $89,864. 3.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ennis Company Profile

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

