Frontier Communications Parent (FYBR) Projected to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) will likely be releasing its Q2 2025 earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, July 29th. Analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post earnings of ($0.41) per share and revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a negative net margin of 6.47% and a negative return on equity of 7.73%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Frontier Communications Parent to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Frontier Communications Parent Trading Down 0.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:FYBR opened at $36.67 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $36.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $36.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.66 and a beta of 0.95. Frontier Communications Parent has a 12-month low of $24.43 and a 12-month high of $39.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Frontier Communications Parent

Frontier Communications Parent Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 957.5% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 699 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 35,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares during the period. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 664,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,843,000 after buying an additional 49,803 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 129.1% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,336,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,792,000 after buying an additional 1,316,597 shares during the period.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communication and technology services in the United States. It offers broadband, video, voice, and other value-added services. The company also provides data and Internet, including broadband networking services; data-based voice over internet protocol, unified communications, long-distance, and voice messaging services; video services under the Frontier TV brand; access services; hardware and network solutions; and packages of services.

