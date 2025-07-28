Amerigo Resources (ARREF) Projected to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, July 30th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.05 per share and revenue of $49.40 million for the quarter.

Amerigo Resources (OTCMKTS:ARREF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Amerigo Resources had a return on equity of 17.75% and a net margin of 9.87%. The business had revenue of $39.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.70 million. On average, analysts expect Amerigo Resources to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of OTCMKTS ARREF opened at $1.70 on Monday. Amerigo Resources has a one year low of $1.03 and a one year high of $1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.85 million, a PE ratio of 14.13, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.33.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This is a positive change from Amerigo Resources’s previous dividend of $0.02. This represents a yield of 6.59%. Amerigo Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.00%.

Amerigo Resources Ltd., through its subsidiary, Minera Valle Central SA, engages in the production and sale of copper and molybdenum concentrates from Codelco's El Teniente underground mine in Chile. The company was formerly known as Golden Temple Mining Corp. and changed its name to Amerigo Resources Ltd.

