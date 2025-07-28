KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 700 Shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Exponent were worth $1,427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in Exponent during the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Exponent during the first quarter valued at $454,000. Saturna Capital Corp boosted its position in shares of Exponent by 151.7% during the first quarter. Saturna Capital Corp now owns 18,611 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,509,000 after buying an additional 11,217 shares during the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC increased its holdings in Exponent by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 3,850 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Exponent by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,376 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,462,000 after buying an additional 931 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EXPO stock opened at $72.23 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 35.23 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $75.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $80.90. Exponent, Inc. has a 52 week low of $71.29 and a 52 week high of $115.75.

Exponent ( NASDAQ:EXPO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.04. Exponent had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.87%. The business had revenue of $137.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.63 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Exponent, Inc. will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.66%. Exponent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.54%.

In other news, VP John Pye sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.32, for a total value of $152,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 29,204 shares in the company, valued at $2,228,849.28. This represents a 6.41% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Bradley A. James sold 2,694 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.52, for a total value of $214,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,267 shares of company stock worth $489,120. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

