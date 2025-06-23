Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. Buys 267 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,504 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the period. Prairie Wealth Advisors Inc.’s holdings in PayPal were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $1,903,000. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV grew its position in shares of PayPal by 44.9% during the 1st quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 13,895 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 4,303 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 225,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $14,700,000 after buying an additional 11,218 shares in the last quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PayPal by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 22,715 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,482,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of PayPal during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors own 68.32% of the company’s stock.

Get PayPal alerts:

Insider Transactions at PayPal

In other PayPal news, EVP Diego Scotti sold 3,839 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $281,168.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 16,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,274.36. The trade was a 18.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Suzan Kereere sold 4,162 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total transaction of $304,824.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 48,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,550,894.92. This trade represents a 7.91% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,796 shares of company stock worth $863,028 over the last 90 days. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on PYPL shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $76.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of PayPal from $88.00 to $75.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $98.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.29.

Get Our Latest Research Report on PYPL

PayPal Trading Up 2.2%

NASDAQ PYPL opened at $70.05 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.06. The stock has a market cap of $68.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.45. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $55.85 and a 12-month high of $93.66. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 14.26% and a return on equity of 24.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

PayPal Profile

(Free Report)

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.