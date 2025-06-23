Valmark Advisers Inc. Cuts Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Valmark Advisers Inc. lessened its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 352,692 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,264 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $36,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 32,066,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,694,703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052,941 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 22,780,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,624,773,000 after purchasing an additional 643,669 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,162,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,092,649,000 after purchasing an additional 394,713 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 17,170,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,978,394,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,646,619 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,802,803,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,870 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $106.14 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $89.22 and a 52-week high of $128.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $103.74 and a 200-day moving average of $109.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.