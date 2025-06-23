CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) Shares Sold by Uncommon Cents Investing LLC

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC lowered its stake in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,939 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 196 shares during the quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $2,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CVS. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $839,574,000. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 61,039,777 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,739,927,000 after acquiring an additional 12,819,148 shares during the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 2,998.1% in the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 11,385,950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $511,115,000 after acquiring an additional 11,018,438 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 70,105,899 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $3,147,054,000 after acquiring an additional 7,075,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in CVS Health by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 19,610,579 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $880,319,000 after buying an additional 6,475,271 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on CVS Health from $51.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (up previously from $76.00) on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wall Street Zen upgraded CVS Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho upped their target price on CVS Health from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays set a $79.00 target price on CVS Health and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $74.75.

In other news, Director Guy P. Sansone purchased 1,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $63.70 per share, for a total transaction of $100,009.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,007 shares in the company, valued at approximately $764,845.90. The trade was a 15.04% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.22% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE CVS opened at $66.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.92, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.56. CVS Health Corporation has a one year low of $43.56 and a one year high of $72.51.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The pharmacy operator reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.63. The company had revenue of $94.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.07 billion. CVS Health had a return on equity of 10.59% and a net margin of 1.39%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that CVS Health Corporation will post 5.89 EPS for the current year.

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

