iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) Shares Purchased by Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC

Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 58,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,598 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF comprises about 1.5% of Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Elwood & Goetz Wealth Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $6,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of IJR. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.1% during the first quarter. Post Resch Tallon Group Inc. now owns 27,589 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 206.4% during the 1st quarter. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC now owns 32,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,388,000 after purchasing an additional 21,829 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Strategies LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,351,000 after buying an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 320,912 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $33,558,000 after buying an additional 22,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 114,402 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,963,000 after buying an additional 11,212 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $106.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $77.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.94 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $89.22 and a one year high of $128.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.34.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

