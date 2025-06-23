Uncommon Cents Investing LLC Sells 1,165 Shares of Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB)

Uncommon Cents Investing LLC trimmed its stake in Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 27,575 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,165 shares during the period. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC’s holdings in Williams Companies were worth $1,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of WMB. Menard Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP bought a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new position in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Hoey Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 86.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research raised Williams Companies from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 13th. CIBC upped their target price on Williams Companies from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Williams Companies from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Williams Companies from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of Williams Companies from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Williams Companies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.25.

Williams Companies Trading Up 2.2%

Shares of NYSE:WMB opened at $60.44 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.41 and a 52-week high of $61.67. The stock has a market cap of $73.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a PEG ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 0.65. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $59.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $57.44.

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.05. Williams Companies had a net margin of 21.18% and a return on equity of 15.95%. The company had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Williams Companies, Inc. will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.31%. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.95%.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, West, and Gas & NGL Marketing Services segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises natural gas pipelines; Transco, Northwest pipeline, MountainWest, and related natural gas storage facilities; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams Companies, Inc. (The) (NYSE:WMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.