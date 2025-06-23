Critical Review: China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO) and Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND)

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND – Get Free Report) and China Marine Food Group (OTCMKTS:CMFO – Get Free Report) are both small-cap consumer staples companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

52.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.5% of Beyond Meat shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 41.8% of China Marine Food Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get Beyond Meat alerts:

Volatility & Risk

Beyond Meat has a beta of 2.15, suggesting that its share price is 115% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, China Marine Food Group has a beta of -76.16, suggesting that its share price is 7,716% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Beyond Meat -49.70% N/A -23.00% China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Beyond Meat and China Marine Food Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Beyond Meat and China Marine Food Group”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Beyond Meat $326.45 million 0.78 -$160.28 million ($2.28) -1.46 China Marine Food Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

China Marine Food Group has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Beyond Meat.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Beyond Meat and China Marine Food Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Beyond Meat 2 1 0 0 1.33 China Marine Food Group 0 0 0 0 0.00

Beyond Meat presently has a consensus target price of $4.00, indicating a potential upside of 19.76%. Given Beyond Meat’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Beyond Meat is more favorable than China Marine Food Group.

Summary

Beyond Meat beats China Marine Food Group on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Beyond Meat

(Get Free Report)

Beyond Meat, Inc., a plant-based meat company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells plant-based meat products in the United States and internationally. The company sells a range of plant-based meat products across the platforms of beef, pork, and poultry. It sells its products through grocery, mass merchandiser, club stores, and natural retailer channels, as well as various food-away-from-home channels, including restaurants, foodservice outlets, and schools. The company was formerly known as Savage River, Inc. and changed its name to Beyond Meat, Inc. in September 2018. Beyond Meat, Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in El Segundo, California.

About China Marine Food Group

(Get Free Report)

China Marine Food Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, engages in the processing, distribution, and sale of processed seafood products and algae-based beverage products primarily in the People's Republic of China. The company offers dried processed seafood products, such as roasted squid, roasted file fish, roasted prawns, shredded roasted squid, barbecued squid, sliced barbecued squid, sliced roasted octopus, spicy sliced octopus, spicy baby squid, spicy sliced squid, and spicy squid head products. China Marine Food Group Limited sells its dried and flavored seafood-based snack foods under the Mingxiang brand; and algae-based beverage products under the Hi-Power brand. The company also sells fresh and frozen marine catch, including Squid (Loligo bleekeri) and horse mackerel. China Marine Food Group Limited was founded in 1999 and is based in Shishi, the People's Republic of China.

Receive News & Ratings for Beyond Meat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beyond Meat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.