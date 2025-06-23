Continuum Advisory LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP)

Continuum Advisory LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF (NASDAQ:VTIP – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,423 shares during the period. Continuum Advisory LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF were worth $1,215,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Van Strum & Towne Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 345,664.2% in the 4th quarter. Van Strum & Towne Inc. now owns 922,917,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,687,651,000 after acquiring an additional 922,650,274 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4,381.7% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,737,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,959,000 after acquiring an additional 22,230,349 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,091,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,256,000 after acquiring an additional 1,806,098 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 8,642,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,454,000 after acquiring an additional 359,329 shares during the period. Finally, Essential Planning LLC. grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF by 6,374.1% in the 4th quarter. Essential Planning LLC. now owns 6,826,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,576,000 after acquiring an additional 6,721,533 shares during the period.

VTIP stock opened at $50.12 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities ETF has a one year low of $48.04 and a one year high of $50.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $49.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.0978 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.39 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%.

The Vanguard Short-Term Inflation-Protected Securities Index Fund (VTIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with less than 5 years remaining to maturity. VTIP was launched on Oct 12, 2012 and is managed by Vanguard.

