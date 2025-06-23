Benchmark Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) Stock

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Benchmark from $301.00 to $421.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock. Benchmark’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 35.27% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on shares of Coinbase Global in a research report on Tuesday, June 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $353.30 target price for the company. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Coinbase Global in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of Coinbase Global from $183.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt raised Coinbase Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $277.33.

Get Coinbase Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coinbase Global

Coinbase Global Stock Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:COIN traded up $2.85 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $311.23. The company had a trading volume of 3,169,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,326,214. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Coinbase Global has a 1 year low of $142.58 and a 1 year high of $349.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.95, a PEG ratio of 22.47 and a beta of 3.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $232.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $239.87.

Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The cryptocurrency exchange reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. Coinbase Global had a net margin of 21.14% and a return on equity of 20.25%. Coinbase Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.53 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Coinbase Global will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 15,000 shares of Coinbase Global stock in a transaction on Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.79, for a total value of $2,681,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,043.54. The trade was a 96.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $1,981,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 83,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,505,971.56. This represents a 10.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 220,963 shares of company stock worth $49,784,116 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 23.43% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COIN. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Coinbase Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Coinbase Global in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its position in Coinbase Global by 297.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 151 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the period. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Coinbase Global in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Coinbase Global in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Coinbase Global

(Get Free Report)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the crypto economy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the crypto economy for consumers; and a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Coinbase Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coinbase Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.