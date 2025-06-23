Consolidated Planning Corp Trims Stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Consolidated Planning Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 88.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,413 shares during the period. Consolidated Planning Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 166.7% in the fourth quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Measured Risk Portfolios Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Sherman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO opened at $547.72 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $527.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $533.33. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $442.80 and a fifty-two week high of $563.92. The firm has a market cap of $1.54 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

