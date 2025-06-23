Chapin Davis Inc. Purchases New Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Chapin Davis Inc. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $612,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0%

JPST stock opened at $50.57 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $50.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.50. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.25 and a 12 month high of $50.75.

About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.