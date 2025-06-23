Automotive Stocks Worth Watching – June 22nd

Tesla, NVIDIA, Micron Technology, Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing, and Salesforce are the five Automotive stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Automotive stocks are shares issued by companies involved in designing, manufacturing and selling motor vehicles as well as related parts and services. By investing in these equities, shareholders gain exposure to the automotive sector’s performance and trends, such as electric vehicles, autonomous driving technologies and global consumer demand. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Automotive stocks within the last several days.

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Tesla stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $322.16. 108,229,033 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,151,146. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.04 trillion, a PE ratio of 177.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 2.47. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $182.00 and a fifty-two week high of $488.54. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $306.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $331.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.00.

NVIDIA (NVDA)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

NVIDIA stock traded down $1.65 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $143.83. 242,268,370 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 272,243,965. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 46.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 2.12. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $86.62 and a fifty-two week high of $153.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $126.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.39.

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Micron Technology stock traded up $1.78 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $123.60. 29,228,945 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,459,384. The firm has a market capitalization of $138.13 billion, a PE ratio of 29.64 and a beta of 1.28. Micron Technology has a fifty-two week low of $61.54 and a fifty-two week high of $144.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.13 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $93.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 3.13.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (TSM)

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packages, tests, and sells integrated circuits and other semiconductor devices in Taiwan, China, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, the United States, and internationally. It provides a range of wafer fabrication processes, including processes to manufacture complementary metal- oxide-semiconductor (CMOS) logic, mixed-signal, radio frequency, embedded memory, bipolar CMOS mixed-signal, and others.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded down $3.79 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.71. 16,972,929 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,546,721. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.09 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.27. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing has a fifty-two week low of $133.57 and a fifty-two week high of $226.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $186.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $189.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Salesforce stock traded up $1.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $260.79. 12,802,546 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,490,099. The firm has a market capitalization of $249.31 billion, a PE ratio of 40.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.38. Salesforce has a fifty-two week low of $230.00 and a fifty-two week high of $369.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $268.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $297.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

