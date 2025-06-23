Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) Raised to Buy at Melius

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Melius from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Finviz reports. The brokerage currently has a $175.00 price objective on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Melius’ price target suggests a potential upside of 36.46% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Melius Research set a $110.00 target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Advanced Micro Devices from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.10.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 1.1%

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $128.24 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $108.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Advanced Micro Devices has a 12-month low of $76.48 and a 12-month high of $187.28. The company has a market capitalization of $207.93 billion, a PE ratio of 94.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.99.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.10 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 35.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Advanced Micro Devices announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,500 shares of Advanced Micro Devices stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $1,670,725.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 1,713,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,607,893.70. This trade represents a 1.01% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 178.2% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 45,956 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,551,000 after buying an additional 29,438 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 8,283 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 264,574 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $31,958,000 after buying an additional 29,825 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 11,044 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after buying an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,058,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.34% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.