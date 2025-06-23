Analyzing Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR) & LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA)

LM Funding America (NASDAQ:LMFA – Get Free Report) and Inter & Co. Inc. (NASDAQ:INTR – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares LM Funding America and Inter & Co. Inc.”s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LM Funding America $11.00 million 0.81 -$7.32 million ($6.76) -0.26 Inter & Co. Inc. $1.31 billion 2.47 $168.18 million $0.41 17.99

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Inter & Co. Inc. has higher revenue and earnings than LM Funding America. LM Funding America is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Inter & Co. Inc., indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

22.7% of LM Funding America shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 22.9% of Inter & Co. Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.1% of LM Funding America shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares LM Funding America and Inter & Co. Inc.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LM Funding America -184.48% -46.84% -38.06% Inter & Co. Inc. 11.87% 10.88% 1.32%

Volatility and Risk

LM Funding America has a beta of 1.45, indicating that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Inter & Co. Inc. has a beta of 1.16, indicating that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for LM Funding America and Inter & Co. Inc., as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LM Funding America 0 1 0 0 2.00 Inter & Co. Inc. 1 0 3 0 2.50

Inter & Co. Inc. has a consensus price target of $6.48, indicating a potential downside of 12.20%. Given Inter & Co. Inc.’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Inter & Co. Inc. is more favorable than LM Funding America.

Summary

Inter & Co. Inc. beats LM Funding America on 12 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LM Funding America

LM Funding America, Inc. operates as a cryptocurrency mining and specialty finance company. It operates through two segments, Specialty Finance and Mining Operations. The company also engages in Bitcoin mining operations; and provides funding to nonprofit community associations. The company was founded in 2008 and is based in Tampa, Florida.

About Inter & Co. Inc.

Inter & Co., Inc. Is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Securities, Insurance Brokerage, Marketplace, Asset Management, Service, and Other. The Banking segment offers checking accounts cards, deposits, loans and advances, and other services through mobile application. The Securities segment is involved in the acquisition, sale and custody of securities, the structuring and distribution of securities in the capital market, and the provision of administration services to investment funds. The Insurance Brokerage segment includes insurance products underwritten by insurance companies, such as warranties, life, property and automobile insurance, and pension products, as well as consortium products provided by a third party. The Marketplace segment operates a digital platform, which offers goods and services to its customers. The Asset Management segment is composed of the operations related to the management of fund portfolios and other assets. The Service segment consists of collection and management of personal information, development and licensing of customized computer programs, development and licensing of non-customized computer programs and technical support, maintenance, and other information technology services. The company was founded on January 26, 2021 and is headquartered in Belo Horizonte, Brazil.

