Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) versus Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY) Head-To-Head Survey

Elementis (OTCMKTS:ELMTY – Get Free Report) and Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Elementis and Element Solutions, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Elementis 0 0 0 2 4.00 Element Solutions 0 1 8 1 3.00

Element Solutions has a consensus target price of $25.75, suggesting a potential upside of 19.65%. Given Element Solutions’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Element Solutions is more favorable than Elementis.

Dividends

Profitability

Elementis pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. Element Solutions pays an annual dividend of $0.32 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. Element Solutions pays out 26.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares Elementis and Element Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Elementis N/A N/A N/A Element Solutions 11.56% 14.42% 7.14%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Elementis and Element Solutions”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Elementis $738.30 million 1.44 -$47.80 million N/A N/A Element Solutions $2.48 billion 2.11 $244.20 million $1.19 18.08

Element Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Elementis.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.3% of Element Solutions shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.9% of Element Solutions shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Elementis has a beta of 0.21, meaning that its stock price is 79% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Element Solutions has a beta of 1.23, meaning that its stock price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Element Solutions beats Elementis on 11 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Elementis

Elementis plc operates as a specialty chemical company in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Performance Specialties and Personal Care. The Performance Specialties segment engages in the production of rheological modifiers and additives for decorative and industrial coatings; and production and supply of talc for use in plastics, coatings, technical ceramics, and paper sectors. The Personal Care segment provides rheological modifiers and compounded products, including active ingredients for antiperspirants (AP) deodorants for personal care manufacturers. The company offers personal care products for antiperspirants, color cosmetics, and skin care applications; and performance specialties products for architectural coatings, adhesives, sealants and construction additives, and talc applications. Elementis plc was founded in 1844 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products. This segment also supplies surface mount technologies, fluxes, thermal management material, coatings, and other attachment materials; chemical formulations to the electronics industry; and advanced copper interconnects, die attachment, sintered silver material, adhesives, wafer bump processes, and photomask technologies for semiconductor industry. It primarily serves mobile communications, computers, automobiles, and aerospace equipment industries. The Industrial & Specialty segment provides industrial solutions, which include chemical systems that protect and decorate metal and plastic surfaces; consumable chemicals that enable printing image transfer on flexible packaging materials; and chemistries used in water-based hydraulic control fluids for offshore energy production applications. It serves aerospace, automotive, construction, consumer electronics, consumer packaged goods, and oil and gas production end markets. The company was formerly known as Platform Specialty Products Corporation and changed its name to Element Solutions Inc in January 2019. Element Solutions Inc was founded in 1785 and is headquartered in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

