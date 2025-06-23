654 Shares in Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE) Acquired by EQ Wealth Advisors LLC

EQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:VDE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in VDE. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strait & Sound Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 5,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $369,000 after buying an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in Vanguard Energy ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $750,000 after buying an additional 97 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Energy ETF stock opened at $124.93 on Monday. Vanguard Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $103.07 and a fifty-two week high of $137.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 0.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $116.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.29.

Vanguard Energy ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Energy Index Fund. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Investable Market Energy Index (the Index), an index of stocks of large, medium and small United States companies in the energy sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

