Park Capital Management LLC WI Acquires 750 Shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO)

Park Capital Management LLC WI lifted its holdings in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 19.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,556 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the quarter. Valero Energy accounts for 0.7% of Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Park Capital Management LLC WI’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $602,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,725,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,257,024,000 after purchasing an additional 4,805,133 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,701,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,311,864,000 after purchasing an additional 413,963 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,938,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $973,119,000 after purchasing an additional 429,252 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,871,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $844,775,000 after purchasing an additional 100,248 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth approximately $669,400,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

VLO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $165.00 to $155.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $144.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $152.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $158.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $150.88.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $141.16 on Monday. Valero Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $99.00 and a fifty-two week high of $167.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $127.52.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.27). Valero Energy had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The company had revenue of $28.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.82 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th were given a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.72%.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

