Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 7.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,964 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 353 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Shared Vision Wealth Group LLC now owns 693 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the period. LifeSteps Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 988 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Weinberger Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Weinberger Asset Management Inc now owns 3,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 940 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Finally, Transcendent Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 361 shares of the company’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock opened at $547.72 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $527.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $533.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $442.80 and a 12 month high of $563.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.54 trillion, a P/E ratio of 25.72 and a beta of 1.01.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

