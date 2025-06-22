Center for Financial Planning Inc. Has $45.52 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Center for Financial Planning Inc. cut its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Free Report) by 1.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 244,343 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,051 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 5.8% of Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Center for Financial Planning Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $45,519,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ORG Partners LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3,180.0% in the first quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 164 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. FPC Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Millstone Evans Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $190.73 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $102.05 billion, a PE ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $185.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $192.65. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $160.23 and a one year high of $219.01.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Profile

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.