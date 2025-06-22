Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Shares Bought by Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY

Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 210,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $10,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seven Mile Advisory lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 27,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Arbor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 47,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ARK & TLK Investments LLC now owns 6,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 56,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,863,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Key Client Fiduciary Advisors LLC now owns 8,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter.

VEA opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $54.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.42. The company has a market cap of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $45.14 and a 52 week high of $56.91.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

