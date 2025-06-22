Industrial Stocks To Follow Today – June 19th

Tesla, Broadcom, and Micron Technology are the three Industrial stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Industrial stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that manufacture, distribute or service goods and equipment used in industries such as machinery, aerospace, construction and transportation. Because their revenues tend to rise and fall with overall economic activity, industrial stocks are often viewed as cyclical indicators of manufacturing health and broader economic trends. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Industrial stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Tesla (TSLA)

Tesla, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Shares of NASDAQ TSLA traded up $5.70 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $322.05. The stock had a trading volume of 94,677,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 100,787,054. Tesla has a 52-week low of $179.66 and a 52-week high of $488.54. The firm has a market cap of $1.04 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 176.95, a P/E/G ratio of 11.88 and a beta of 2.47. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $303.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $332.59. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Read Our Latest Research Report on TSLA

Broadcom (AVGO)

Broadcom Inc. designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Shares of AVGO traded up $1.89 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $251.26. 30,405,545 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,855,922. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 trillion, a P/E ratio of 94.10, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. Broadcom has a 52 week low of $128.50 and a 52 week high of $265.43. The company’s 50 day moving average is $217.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $211.02.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AVGO

Micron Technology (MU)

Micron Technology, Inc. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

NASDAQ:MU traded up $1.48 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $121.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,156,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,618,207. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Micron Technology has a 1 year low of $61.54 and a 1 year high of $157.41. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $91.01 and a 200-day moving average of $93.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.14 billion, a PE ratio of 29.21 and a beta of 1.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on MU

See Also