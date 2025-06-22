MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC Buys 64 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bridge Generations Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Marshall & Sterling Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Perritt Capital Management Inc acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ in the 4th quarter worth about $61,000. 44.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Invesco QQQ alerts:

Invesco QQQ Trading Down 0.4%

Shares of Invesco QQQ stock opened at $526.83 on Friday. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $402.39 and a twelve month high of $540.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $500.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $503.28.

Invesco QQQ Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a $0.7157 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.