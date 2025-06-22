Crumly & Associates Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Crumly & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 50,760 shares of the company’s stock after selling 984 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $2,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IJH. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Graney & King LLC acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 95.2% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 728 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 355 shares during the period.

Get iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.43 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $68.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.02 and its 200 day moving average is $60.77. The company has a market cap of $92.46 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36 and a beta of 1.06.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.