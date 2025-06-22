Shum Financial Group Inc. Takes $201,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Shum Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $201,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 66.7% during the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $68.31 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.95 and a 12-month high of $76.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $66.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.39, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.48.

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.07. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 15.94% and a net margin of 9.90%. The firm had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.89%.

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson downgraded Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $60.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.63.

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits and baked snacks, including cookies, crackers, salted snacks, snack bars, and cakes and pastries; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

