Genesee Capital Advisors LLC Has $3.98 Million Stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Genesee Capital Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 1.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 142,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,865 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises 2.0% of Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $3,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 26,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $729,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 20.5% in the first quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 109,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,052,000 after acquiring an additional 18,582 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $16,406,000. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Finally, Cyr Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.0% in the first quarter. Cyr Financial Inc. now owns 214,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,992,000 after acquiring an additional 8,337 shares during the period.

SCHD opened at $26.70 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $29.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $26.10 and a 200-day moving average of $27.08.

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

