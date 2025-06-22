Cullinan Associates Inc. Sells 325 Shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Cullinan Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,575 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 325 shares during the quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MA. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth approximately $6,022,224,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 65,631.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 8,225,637 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,508,636,000 after acquiring an additional 8,213,123 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the last quarter. 97.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Sandra A. Arkell sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $580.00, for a total transaction of $87,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,255 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,900. This trade represents a 4.41% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total transaction of $8,678,774.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 84,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,692,629.36. This trade represents a 15.67% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,513 shares of company stock worth $23,166,463 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MA stock opened at $532.18 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $428.86 and a 52-week high of $594.71. The stock has a market cap of $485.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $559.72 and a 200-day moving average of $544.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.12 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.21% and a return on equity of 196.87%. The business’s revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MA shares. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, March 10th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $630.00 to $635.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $610.00.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

