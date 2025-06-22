Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Reduces Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 10.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 39,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,420 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,120,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AT&T by 9.0% during the first quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 19,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $554,000 after purchasing an additional 1,624 shares during the period. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 21.8% during the first quarter. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $935,000 after acquiring an additional 5,925 shares in the last quarter. Crews Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 4.5% during the first quarter. Crews Bank & Trust now owns 21,918 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Buck Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AT&T during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,577,000. Finally, Heartland Bank & Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 17.7% during the first quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co now owns 25,070 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $709,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $27.79 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.14 and a 12 month high of $29.03. The stock has a market cap of $199.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98.

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The technology company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). AT&T had a return on equity of 13.63% and a net margin of 9.64%. The company had revenue of $30.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.39 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on T. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Tuesday. Cowen restated a “hold” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price (up previously from $30.00) on shares of AT&T in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities upped their target price on AT&T from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Williams Trading set a $30.00 target price on AT&T in a report on Thursday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AT&T presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.76.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications and technology services. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers wireless, wireline telecom, and broadband services to businesses and consumers located in the US and businesses globally.

