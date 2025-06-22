Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP) Shares Sold by Intact Investment Management Inc.

Intact Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Union Pacific Corporation (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 81.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,600 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 37,200 shares during the period. Intact Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in UNP. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 103.5% during the first quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 116 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. EnRich Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL boosted its stake in shares of Union Pacific by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL now owns 161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Midwest Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Union Pacific in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:UNP opened at $222.35 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $132.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.03, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.73. Union Pacific Corporation has a one year low of $204.66 and a one year high of $258.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $221.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $230.91.

Union Pacific Dividend Announcement

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.73 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $6.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.11 billion. Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.76% and a return on equity of 40.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.69 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Union Pacific Corporation will post 11.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $5.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is presently 48.29%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Argus raised Union Pacific to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $230.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Raymond James Financial reissued a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Union Pacific from $265.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Union Pacific in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $295.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.74.

About Union Pacific

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

