Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 9.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,768,339 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 229,739 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 0.5% of Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest position. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $140,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 10,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 68,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,458,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Integrity Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 267,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,591,000 after purchasing an additional 714 shares in the last quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.1% in the first quarter. Atmos Advisory LLC now owns 353,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,982,000 after purchasing an additional 23,363 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 14.2% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 20,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Price Performance

VEA stock opened at $55.00 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $156.75 billion, a PE ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 0.87. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $45.14 and a 1 year high of $56.91.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

