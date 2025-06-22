Childress Capital Advisors LLC Has $483,000 Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Childress Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,281 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Childress Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $483,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Avalon Trust Co boosted its position in Honeywell International by 166.7% during the fourth quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 120 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Accredited Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Curio Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:HON opened at $221.80 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $142.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $179.36 and a twelve month high of $242.77.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $2.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.30. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 36.19% and a net margin of 14.51%. The company had revenue of $9.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 10.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 51.95%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Honeywell International from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $211.00 to $226.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Honeywell International from $243.00 to $258.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $249.21.

Honeywell International Inc engages in the aerospace technologies, building automation, energy and sustainable solutions, and industrial automation businesses in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity services.

