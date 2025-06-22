Aspire Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 11 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Aspire Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 250 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 11 shares during the period. Aspire Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NFLX. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 26 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 13 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Copia Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 4,500.0% during the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 46 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NFLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $1,220.00 price objective (up previously from $1,150.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $1,200.00 to $1,380.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Phillip Securities upgraded Netflix from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Moffett Nathanson restated a “buy” rating and set a $1,150.00 price objective (up previously from $1,100.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,172.73.

Shares of NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,231.49 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $524.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.20, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $1,150.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,011.53. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $587.04 and a one year high of $1,262.81.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The Internet television network reported $6.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.74 by $0.87. The business had revenue of $10.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.51 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 39.61% and a net margin of 23.07%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.28 EPS. Research analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,360 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $921.15, for a total transaction of $23,360,364.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 394 shares in the company, valued at $362,933.10. This trade represents a 98.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 31,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,252.35, for a total value of $39,762,112.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 63,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,948,144. This trade represents a 33.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 185,140 shares of company stock worth $210,271,552. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

