Best Toy Stocks To Watch Today – June 19th

Costco Wholesale, Walmart, Kroger, Target, Take-Two Interactive Software, GameStop, and Dollar Tree are the seven Toy stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Toy stocks are informal jargon for very small‐cap, thinly traded equities whose low liquidity and limited fundamental backing make them prone to extreme price swings and manipulation. Because they’re more “played” for quick speculation than held for stable growth, investors treat them more like trading toys than serious long-term investments. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Toy stocks within the last several days.

Costco Wholesale (COST)

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

NASDAQ COST traded down $2.82 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $974.90. The company had a trading volume of 1,506,193 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,065,457. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,002.39 and a 200-day moving average of $981.12. Costco Wholesale has a 1-year low of $793.00 and a 1-year high of $1,078.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $432.35 billion, a PE ratio of 55.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.00.

Walmart (WMT)

Walmart Inc. engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

WMT traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $95.10. 11,325,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 17,940,555. The business’s fifty day moving average is $96.24 and its 200 day moving average is $94.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $758.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.60 and a beta of 0.69. Walmart has a fifty-two week low of $66.55 and a fifty-two week high of $105.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Kroger (KR)

The Kroger Co. operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Shares of KR stock traded down $0.57 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $65.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,250,527 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,800,327. The business has a fifty day moving average of $68.87 and a 200-day moving average of $65.08. The stock has a market cap of $43.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58. Kroger has a twelve month low of $49.04 and a twelve month high of $73.63. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13.

Target (TGT)

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

NYSE:TGT traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $95.22. 6,403,077 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,157,923. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market cap of $43.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.22. Target has a 52-week low of $87.35 and a 52-week high of $167.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $95.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $114.51.

Take-Two Interactive Software (TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, LA Noire, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names, as well as other franchises.

Shares of TTWO stock traded up $0.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $238.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,510,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,754,895. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $225.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $206.70. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 12-month low of $135.24 and a 12-month high of $242.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.32 billion, a PE ratio of -9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.79 and a beta of 1.03.

GameStop (GME)

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Shares of NYSE GME traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,647,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,833,628. GameStop has a 1-year low of $18.73 and a 1-year high of $35.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $27.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 7.89 and a current ratio of 8.39. The firm has a market cap of $10.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of -0.69.

Dollar Tree (DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

Dollar Tree stock traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $97.53. 3,396,362 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,212,911. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.84. The firm has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.04, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.84. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $60.49 and a fifty-two week high of $109.36.

