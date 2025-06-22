Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,867 Shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CocaCola Company (The) (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 139,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,867 shares during the period. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in CocaCola were worth $9,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Garde Capital Inc. bought a new stake in CocaCola during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CocaCola during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in CocaCola by 360.0% during the first quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, REAP Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in CocaCola by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have issued reports on KO shares. Cfra Research raised shares of CocaCola to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CocaCola in a report on Thursday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of CocaCola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of CocaCola in a report on Monday, June 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, CocaCola has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at CocaCola

In other CocaCola news, CFO John Murphy sold 88,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total transaction of $6,391,355.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 205,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,815,287.99. This represents a 30.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 266,403 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.06, for a total transaction of $19,197,000.18. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 275,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,884,668.76. This represents a 49.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 415,387 shares of company stock valued at $29,923,985. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

CocaCola Stock Down 0.5%

KO opened at $68.84 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $71.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.07. CocaCola Company has a twelve month low of $60.62 and a twelve month high of $74.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.54, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.46.

CocaCola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.02. CocaCola had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 45.49%. The business had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that CocaCola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

CocaCola Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. CocaCola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 81.60%.

About CocaCola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

