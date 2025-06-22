Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Shares Bought by Veridan Wealth LLC

Veridan Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 4.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 578 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up about 1.2% of Veridan Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Veridan Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $2,625,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VTV. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 120,257,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,359,652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,952,615 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 53,858,087 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,118,174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,672,314 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,106,381 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,404,010,000 after acquiring an additional 311,671 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 10,151,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,719,223,000 after purchasing an additional 601,539 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,542,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,615,565,000 after purchasing an additional 154,064 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Up 0.2%

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $173.34 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $150.43 and a 1 year high of $182.38. The company has a market cap of $275.61 billion, a PE ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $169.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.37.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

