Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. Has $40.32 Million Stock Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. cut its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 172,871 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 2,291 shares during the quarter. Lowe’s Companies comprises about 2.6% of Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $40,319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 119.7% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 31,965 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,889,000 after purchasing an additional 17,413 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,078 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 259 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 3,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Compass Capital Corp MA ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. 74.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LOW opened at $212.40 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $223.03 and a 200-day moving average of $237.78. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $206.39 and a one year high of $287.01. The company has a market cap of $119.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.92.

Lowe’s Companies ( NYSE:LOW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.88 by $0.04. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 8.22% and a negative return on equity of 49.12%. The company had revenue of $20.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.06 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be given a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 23rd. This is an increase from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.11%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LOW. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $270.00 to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Mizuho reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $280.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Finally, Truist Financial set a $264.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $271.12.

In other news, EVP Juliette Williams Pryor sold 1,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.50, for a total transaction of $257,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 31,898 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,256,795. This trade represents a 3.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

