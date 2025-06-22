McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD) Shares Bought by Madison Wealth Partners Inc

Madison Wealth Partners Inc increased its stake in shares of McDonald’s Corporation (NYSE:MCD – Free Report) by 3.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,140 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the period. Madison Wealth Partners Inc’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Atala Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Fairway Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of McDonald’s by 110.0% in the fourth quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC now owns 105 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GKV Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McDonald’s in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at McDonald’s

In other McDonald’s news, insider Joseph M. Erlinger sold 939 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.50, for a total transaction of $299,071.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,853,850. The trade was a 7.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

MCD opened at $286.75 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $310.55 and its 200-day moving average is $302.84. McDonald’s Corporation has a one year low of $243.53 and a one year high of $326.32. The company has a market capitalization of $205.04 billion, a PE ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.56.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The fast-food giant reported $2.67 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 31.75% and a negative return on equity of 195.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.70 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that McDonald’s Corporation will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.77 per share. This represents a $7.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCD. KeyCorp upped their target price on McDonald’s from $335.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of McDonald’s in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $353.00 to $364.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. TD Securities restated a “hold” rating and issued a $305.00 target price on shares of McDonald’s in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered shares of McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $346.00 to $315.00 in a research note on Friday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $321.79.

McDonald’s Profile

McDonald’s Corp. engages in the operation and franchising of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: U.S., International Operated Markets, and International Developmental Licensed Markets and Corporate. The U.S. segment focuses its operations on the United States. The International Operated Markets segment consists of operations and the franchising of restaurants in Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, the Netherlands, Spain, and the U.K.

